Azerbaijan Chess Federation Enhances Youth Training Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) held a meeting with the parents of chess players representing the national youth and junior teams, AzerNEWS reports.

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, informed participants about the federation's support program for chess players. He emphasized that special attention is given to identifying talented children at an early age and ensuring they do not fall behind in their development.

The head coach of the youth and junior national teams, Nijat Mammadov, spoke about the selection process within the support initiative and the structured training program. Coach Farid Abbasov and the federation's Secretary General Ilaha Gadimova also highlighted the important role parents play in the training and development of young chess players.

During the meeting, participants discussed the importance of proper nutrition for children and the effective use of training time.

At the end of the event, the ACF leadership and coaches answered questions raised by parents, addressing various concerns related to the preparation, development, and support of young athletes.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.