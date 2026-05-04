President Ilham Aliyev Awards Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers Taraggi Medal - Decree

According to the decree, the following individuals were awarded the "Taraggi" Medal for their fruitful work in developing the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan:

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