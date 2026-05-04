President Ilham Aliyev Awards Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers Taraggi Medal - Decree
Azerbaijani carpet weavers have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following individuals were awarded the "Taraggi" Medal for their fruitful work in developing the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan:
Neva Aghaliyeva
Aida Babayeva
Jeyhuna Babayeva
Raya Eyyubova
Nazila Abilova
Shafiga Ahmadova
Irada Akbarova
Vusala Alakbarova
Kamala Asgarova
Khaliga Hasanova
Dilshad Hüseynova
Nargila Ganbarova
Sadagat Gurbanova
Jala Nasirova
Alisafa Nuriyev
Gulgaz Ozbakova
Naila Rahimova
Alisa Shahmuradova
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