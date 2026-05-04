Russian Forces Regroup After Losing Offensive Capabilities In Huliaipole Sector - Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"As for the Huliaipole axis, combat activity has somewhat decreased, but here the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been trying to seize the initiative in conducting assault operations. The enemy had no significant success on the section of the front from Dobropillia to the northern outskirts of Huliaipole, and was therefore forced to redeploy its command to another sector near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Myrne, and in the direction of Verkhnia Tersa," he said.

Voloshyn added that, according to intelligence, the enemy is trying to rotate the units that took part in assault operations, as they have effectively lost their offensive capabilities and will now be withdrawn to the rear-to training centers and ranges to restore combat readiness. Another enemy grouping is moving into this sector.

"The enemy was forced, due to the successful actions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, to postpone the timelines for taking control of certain settlements and reaching certain lines. For example, the enemy had planned to capture the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Luhivske, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Liubytske by April 30. Now these deadlines have been pushed back to a later date," he said.

Russians attempt to gain foothold on islands near Kherson, mine Dnipro riverbanks – Voloshyn

According to the spokesperson, the enemy is attempting to remotely mine logistical routes in order to isolate Ukrainian Defense Forces units on forward positions, cut them off from supplies, and then assault and destroy positions with air strikes, drones, and artillery fire, followed by offensive actions.

As reported, over the past day, May 3, there were 23 Russian attacks on the Huliaipole axis in the directions of Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirske, Charivne, and Huliaipilske.