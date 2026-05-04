Peace Talks, Reconstruction, European Integration: Zelensky Meets With Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Yerevan on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit, Ukrinform reports.

"During a meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk,I informed him about the negotiations aimed at achieving a just peace. We need a long-term ceasefire, reliable security, and lasting peace. We are also ready for the next round of trilateral meetings," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the parties also discussed the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, work on good-neighborly relations in the region, and contacts with partners.

"I am grateful to Poland for its support of Ukraine's European integration. We hope for the opening of negotiation clusters for EU accession in the near future," he said.

Zelensky meets Fico in Yerevan

As reported, ahead of the European Political Community Summit, Zelensky outlined three key objectives of his visit to Armenia: bringing a dignified end to the war closer; accelerating the implementation of the European support package for Ukraine worth €90 billion; and strengthening Ukraine's air defense and energy support.

Photo: Office of the President