Canada Allocates Additional $200M To PURL - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this on Telegram following the meeting with Carney on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to Canada for its strong support of the PURL initiative. The additional $200 million announced today by Prime Minister Mark Carney is an important contribution to protecting our people from Russia's constant ballistic strikes. In total, Canada has already allocated more than $830 million to support this initiative. These are decisions that truly save lives," Zelensky said.

Zelensky meets PM of Norway in Yerevan to discuss Drone Deal, strengthening air defense

He noted that during the meeting, the parties also discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, further support, and efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

As reported, earlier Zelensky said that during a meeting in Cyprus, three countries provided around EUR 350–400 million within the PURL program.

Overall, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which NATO member states finance the procurement of weapons for Ukraine, requires $15 billion for 2026.

Photo: video screenshot