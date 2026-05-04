Russian Forces Increase Combat Activity In Southern Regions Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"In April, the number of combat engagements increased by 3%. The enemy carried out 966 combat clashes, compared to 942 assaults in March," he said.

Voloshyn added that on the Prydniprovske axis last month there were 112 combat clashes, compared to 19 in March. Most of them-over 80-occurred near the Antonivskyi bridges, as well as on the islands of Kruhlyk and Bilohrudyi.

"On average, this amounts to three to four enemy assaults per day on the Prydniprovske axis, whereas in March there were days when there was no such assault activity at all," he added.

Meanwhile, on the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy conducted 191 combat clashes, compared to 122 recorded in March-an increase of nearly 50%.

Russians attempt to gain foothold on islands near Kherson, mine Dnipro riverbanks – Voloshyn

"Fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Berezove, Zlahoda, Oleksandrohrad, and Yehorivka, where our assault units are destroying the enemy and preventing them from bringing in consolidation groups. Therefore, the situation on the Oleksandrivka axis is quite difficult, and in some sections of the line of contact, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue counteroffensive actions, destroying the enemy and regaining control over some previously lost positions," Voloshyn said.

According to him, in April there was also an increase in Russian personnel and equipment losses in the southern direction, with daily equipment losses reaching up to 130 units.

"Enemy losses compared to the previous month increased slightly-by 2%. Over the past month, the enemy lost 9,737 personnel, compared to 9,500 in March," he said.

Voloshyn also added that over the month Ukrainian units destroyed 3,750 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

"On a daily basis, we destroy 120–130 units of equipment. Over the past day, 155 enemy weapons were destroyed, including a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight motorcycles, four ATVs, 47 artillery systems, and a Grad multiple launch rocket system, as well as several Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems," the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian artillery is actively conducting counter-battery operations.

As reported, over the past day, May 3, 148 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line.