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UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting Of ADNOC Carrier While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz

UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting Of ADNOC Carrier While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz


2026-05-04 10:02:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attack involving two drones that targeted a national carrier affiliated with ADNOC as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

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The Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security, and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.

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The Peninsula

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