Amir Honours 180 Outstanding Graduates Of Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the 49th batch (Class of 2026) of Qatar University, held at the University's Sports and Events Complex on Monday morning.

During the ceremony, HH the Amir honoured 180 outstanding graduates across various disciplines, while HE President of Qatar University (QU) Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari conferred degrees upon 902 graduates.

On this occasion, HE the President of Qatar University delivered a speech, and student Abdullah Khalid Al Kaabi gave an address on behalf of the graduates.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the ceremony, along with Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers, as well as members of QU Board of Trustees, QU Vice Presidents, students' guardians and senior officials.