Qatar's Education Ministry Launches Online Registration For Students With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has introduced a new electronic registration service for students with disabilities enrolling in public schools, as part of a broader push to modernize services and expand digital access.

Officials say the initiative is designed to simplify procedures for parents and improve transparency in admissions, with placements determined according to approved geographic criteria.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Amna Ali Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department, said the service covers a wide range of cases, including autism spectrum disorder, intellectual, hearing, visual and physical disabilities, as well as developmental delays and brain injuries.

She added that applicants must provide a certified medical file issued by relevant health authorities. Cases will then be referred to a student support services center to carry out specialized assessments and determine the most suitable educational setting.

The ministry also highlighted recent expansion in specialized facilities. Qatar currently operates seven "Al Hidaya" schools, alongside Rawdat Al Jiwan, an early intervention center expected to receive 50 students next year. Warif Academy, run in partnership with Qatar Foundation, is also set to increase its capacity from 56 to 90 students to meet demand from those with severe functional challenges.

Separately, Warda Mohammed Aqeel, Assistant Director of Schools and Student Affairs, said more than 4,000 students with disabilities or in inclusion programs are currently enrolled across 99 government schools, out of a total of 229 nationwide.

She noted that 16 new fully equipped school buildings have opened over the past two years, alongside the introduction of dedicated classrooms under an individualized educational support system, incorporating digital learning resources and adapted curricula.

On the technical side, Mona Salem Al Fadhli, Director of Information Systems, said the service is accessible on the ministry's "Public Services" platform. Parents are required to update employment details and upload key documents, including birth certificates and medical reports.

Applications can be tracked online, with cases undergoing administrative review before referral to the Rou'a advisory center for final evaluation. Parents are notified of updates or missing documents via text messages.

The ministry said the initiative forms part of its strategy to create a more inclusive and sustainable education system, built on integrated data and tailored services to meet the needs of Qatari society.