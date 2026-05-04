Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Of UAE ADNOC Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attack that targeted a UAE tanker belonging to ADNOC using two drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and freedom of navigation, and a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm rejection of the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure, and renewed its call for its unconditional reopening.

It stressed that freedom of navigation in this vital waterway is a well-established principle that is not subject to bargaining, and that the continued closure of the Strait endangers the vital interests of countries in the region.

The Ministry also underscored the need to halt unjustified Iranian attacks on the assets of sisterly countries, while affirming the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its assets.