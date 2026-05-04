Qatar's Health Ministry Steps Up Efforts To Tackle Asthma Burden

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Public Health is marking World Asthma Day on Tuesday, highlighting the need to improve access to essential treatments under this year's theme: "Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All - still an urgent need."

Health officials said the initiative reflects Qatar's ongoing efforts to align with international strategies aimed at reducing the burden of Asthma, one of the most common long-term diseases worldwide.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs at the ministry, said current policies are shifting beyond general awareness campaigns towards encouraging behavioral change. He said this includes promoting early detection, improving adherence to treatment, and ensuring patients and their families are equipped to manage the condition effectively.

He also urged the public to follow medical advice, avoid triggers and stick to prescribed treatments, stressing that awareness remains central to reducing the disease's impact and improving public health outcomes.

The ministry said it continues to expand national efforts to prevent asthma and enhance patients' quality of life through a range of awareness programs and health initiatives targeting all segments of society. These efforts are being developed in line with the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, with the aim of reducing complications linked to chronic respiratory diseases.

Officials added that partnerships with national healthcare providers are being strengthened to ensure more integrated prevention and treatment services.

Among the key initiatives is the Asthma-Friendly Schools Program, which has been rolled out across government schools to improve readiness in dealing with asthma cases. The program includes unified guidance for schools and awareness campaigns targeting students, parents and staff.

Asthma is a chronic condition affecting the airways, causing breathing difficulties. When exposed to irritants, the airways can become inflamed and narrowed, increasing mucus production and restricting airflow, which may lead to asthma attacks.