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Indonesia, Japan Deepen Military Ties

Indonesia, Japan Deepen Military Ties


2026-05-04 09:40:32
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Japan on Monday formalized a Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) as the defense leaders of both nations convened in Jakarta, according to an official announcement.

Indonesia’s Defense Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, welcomed his Japanese counterpart, Koizumi Shinjiro, for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, both parties “welcomed the steady strengthening of defense cooperation, including people-to-people exchanges, education, capacity building, and joint exercises between the defense authorities, under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership,” as stated in the joint press release issued by the ministers.

The DCA is designed to “further promote mutually beneficial bilateral defense cooperation and contributing to the peace and stability of both countries and the region,” the statement noted.

The agreement spans several key sectors, including increased collaboration in maritime security, humanitarian support, disaster response efforts, and cooperation in defense equipment and technology.

Importantly, Japan had taken a historic step the previous month by loosening its defense equipment regulations.

Additionally, both countries explored the creation of an “Integrated Defense Dialogue Mechanism” to enhance and solidify their defense relationship through a more coordinated and comprehensive approach.

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