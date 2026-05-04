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NATO Chief Says Europe Responds After US Criticism Over Mideast Stance
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said European leaders have taken note of US concerns regarding their response to recent developments in the Middle East and are beginning to step up their involvement, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists during the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Rutte acknowledged that there has been dissatisfaction in Washington over how European countries reacted to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.
“As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran,” he said.
At the same time, he emphasized that European governments are adjusting their approach by expanding logistical and military cooperation in response to expectations from Washington.
“What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear,” he said.
Rutte also noted that a number of European countries are already putting bilateral arrangements into action involving access to military bases and logistical support, naming several states including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro.
Speaking to journalists during the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Rutte acknowledged that there has been dissatisfaction in Washington over how European countries reacted to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.
“As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran,” he said.
At the same time, he emphasized that European governments are adjusting their approach by expanding logistical and military cooperation in response to expectations from Washington.
“What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear,” he said.
Rutte also noted that a number of European countries are already putting bilateral arrangements into action involving access to military bases and logistical support, naming several states including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro.
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