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EU Urges Preparedness as Jet Fuel Supply Uncertainty
(MENAFN) The European Commission cautioned on Monday that airlines and member states must remain ready for every possible scenario, as uncertainty continues regarding how long the jet fuel crisis may persist.
Speaking at the Commission’s regular press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that the EU’s executive arm is working closely with member countries and industry stakeholders due to growing concerns about jet fuel availability.
“I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” Itkonen said.
She emphasized that strong coordination and cooperation with EU member states and other stakeholders remain “absolutely crucial,” adding that it is “the only way” for the bloc to take further steps if required.
Since the crisis began, the Commission has been conducting weekly talks with member states, industry representatives, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant parties.
Itkonen noted that the EU has a comprehensive grasp of the situation, while highlighting the distinction between strategic oil reserves and commercial jet fuel supplies.
“The commission is coordinating; we are prepared; we have a full overview of what is happening, and on top of that, this week, we will be issuing guidance to airlines as regards jet fuels as well,” she said.
She added that the guidance will also address other issues related to the crisis.
Speaking at the Commission’s regular press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that the EU’s executive arm is working closely with member countries and industry stakeholders due to growing concerns about jet fuel availability.
“I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” Itkonen said.
She emphasized that strong coordination and cooperation with EU member states and other stakeholders remain “absolutely crucial,” adding that it is “the only way” for the bloc to take further steps if required.
Since the crisis began, the Commission has been conducting weekly talks with member states, industry representatives, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant parties.
Itkonen noted that the EU has a comprehensive grasp of the situation, while highlighting the distinction between strategic oil reserves and commercial jet fuel supplies.
“The commission is coordinating; we are prepared; we have a full overview of what is happening, and on top of that, this week, we will be issuing guidance to airlines as regards jet fuels as well,” she said.
She added that the guidance will also address other issues related to the crisis.
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