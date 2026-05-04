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Erdogan Hosts Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Erdogan Hosts Kuwaiti Foreign Minister


2026-05-04 09:35:17
(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Ankara, the nation’s capital.

The discussion, which was conducted at the Presidential Complex, occurred privately without media access.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, who serves as the president’s chief adviser on foreign policy and security matters.

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