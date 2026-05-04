Saudi Women's Workforce Participation Jumps To Nearly 35% Under Vision 2030

The shift is part of broader economic reforms under Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aim to diversify the economy and expand employment opportunities for women across engineering, project management and infrastructure development.

Industry professionals say women are increasingly contributing new perspectives to construction and design, helping improve both technical execution and creative outcomes in large-scale projects across the kingdom.

Executives and consultants note that companies are also adapting, introducing more inclusive workplace policies, better safety provisions and clearer career pathways to support female employees entering the sector.

Saudi Arabia's construction boom, driven by mega-projects and urban expansion, has created strong demand for a larger and more diverse workforce, making female participation an economic necessity as well as a policy priority.

The rise in women's employment has also been supported by increased access to education, with more women graduating in fields such as engineering, architecture and construction, feeding into the country's growing labor needs.

Despite progress, experts say challenges remain, including cultural barriers and the need for sustained institutional support, but momentum is expected to continue as younger generations enter the workforce with more progressive expectations.