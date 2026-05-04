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Putin Accuses Ukraine of Using “Terror Methods”
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that what he described as terrorist threats inside Russia are increasing, linking the trend to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and broader security challenges, according to remarks made at a government meeting.
Speaking at a session focused on election security, Putin accused Ukraine of increasingly relying on what he called “terror tactics” in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s military operations.
"The risks of terrorist threats are growing. The structures of international terrorism, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive work. Moreover, we know that the Kyiv regime and its patrons have switched to openly terrorist methods,” he said, adding that such actions target both military personnel and civilians.
He argued that these methods would not change the overall trajectory of events but stressed the importance of strengthening security measures to address the perceived risks.
Putin also said that drone strikes against civilian infrastructure have become more frequent, pointing to recent attacks on energy facilities in Tuapse as an example, which he warned could have environmental consequences.
The Russian president linked the issue to upcoming elections, noting that the country is preparing for parliamentary and regional votes scheduled for later this year. He emphasized that ensuring security during the electoral process is a priority, including in areas currently under Russian control in territories affected by the war.
Speaking at a session focused on election security, Putin accused Ukraine of increasingly relying on what he called “terror tactics” in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s military operations.
"The risks of terrorist threats are growing. The structures of international terrorism, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive work. Moreover, we know that the Kyiv regime and its patrons have switched to openly terrorist methods,” he said, adding that such actions target both military personnel and civilians.
He argued that these methods would not change the overall trajectory of events but stressed the importance of strengthening security measures to address the perceived risks.
Putin also said that drone strikes against civilian infrastructure have become more frequent, pointing to recent attacks on energy facilities in Tuapse as an example, which he warned could have environmental consequences.
The Russian president linked the issue to upcoming elections, noting that the country is preparing for parliamentary and regional votes scheduled for later this year. He emphasized that ensuring security during the electoral process is a priority, including in areas currently under Russian control in territories affected by the war.
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