Himanta Sarma Thanks PM Modi As BJP-Led NDA Sweeps Assam Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark, leading in 102 seats in the 126-member assembly.

"On behalf of the BJP, I thank the people of Assam. I also thank PM Modi for supporting Assam for the last 10 years. I hope that Assam will lead in all sectors in the coming days. Dilip Saikia is our state president, and 'Saikia' means over a hundred. The people of Assam have voted for us wholeheartedly," CM Sarma told reporters. He also flashed a victory sign to the media as the BJP-led NDA swept the Assam polls.

BJP's Vote Share Rises, Opposition Divided

The BJP, which had registered a 33.6% Vote Share in 2016, has a vote share of 38.59% in 2026. The 5% positive swing can be attributed to extreme consolidation of the Hindu vote behind the BJP. On the contrary, the Muslim vote appears divided. Badruddin Ajmal's party faced the brunt of the delimitation of constituencies, registering a vote share of just 5.29% with 2 leads, while in 2016, they had a 9.4% vote share. The Congress's vote share is largely stable, going down from 30% in 2021 to 29.26% in 2026. For the Congress, the support appears to be largely from the Muslim voters, with 18 of the 19 Congress candidates leading being Muslim.

Key Constituency Battles: Sarma Wins, Gogoi Loses

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma proved his mettle in Jalukbari, securing a massive 112,186 votes and defeating his Congress rival by a margin of over 80,000.

The biggest casualty of the day was Congress's face in the state, Gaurav Gogoi. In a stunning upset, Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes, marking a symbolic end to the Gogoi family's undisputed influence in Upper Assam.

Goswami secured 69,439 votes, leading by a margin of 23,182 votes, as per the ECI. Gogoi, who secured 46,257 votes, was unable to close the gap as the final round of counting concluded.

A Two-Party Contest Reshapes Assam Politics

The 2026 polls have not just returned Sarma to power; they have fundamentally reshaped Assam into a two-party contest, effectively squeezing out regional and sectarian parties like the AIUDF in favour of a direct BJP-Congress ideological battle. If 2021 was a foothold, 2026 is a total takeover. Himanta Biswa Sarma has not just retained Assam; he has redesigned its political DNA.

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