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Turkey’s Vice President Joins European Political Community Summit

Turkey’s Vice President Joins European Political Community Summit


2026-05-04 09:30:55
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has taken part in the European Political Community summit held in Yerevan, Armenia, where he also held a series of meetings on the sidelines, according to reports.

Representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Yılmaz attended the event at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex and was received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan upon arrival. He later joined the opening session of the summit and participated in a group photo with participating leaders.

The summit brought together more than 40 heads of state and government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

On the margins of the meeting, Yılmaz held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, focusing on bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in several fields. According to a statement shared on Turkish social media, discussions covered areas including trade, energy, tourism, investment, technology, defense industry cooperation, and counterterrorism.

Yılmaz emphasized Türkiye’s interest in strengthening ties with Norway across multiple sectors and thanked Støre for what he described as a constructive approach to bilateral relations.

He also met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioğlu, for additional discussions during the summit.

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