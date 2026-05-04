GWM Global All-Scenario Test Drive: Finding Answers For The World, In China

During the Beijing Auto Show, GWM ( ) hosted an unprecedented global test drive event at its global R&D Center and proving ground. The program brought together leading automotive media from international markets and key dealer partners to experience GWM's latest lineup, including the ORA 5, WEY V9X, TANK 700, and WEY G9-spanning hybrid, pure electric, and internal combustion powertrains.

By organizing a large-scale global driving experience at its headquarters, GWM aims to present the full strength of its product portfolio to international markets, while demonstrating its commitment to offering consumers genuine freedom of choice.

Global Adaptability Across All Powertrains

For many overseas consumers, doubts about Chinese brands rarely center on technical specifications. Instead, they come down to a deeper concern: trust. Laboratory data is often obtained under ideal conditions, but real-world vehicle performance-especially under extreme environments and complex scenarios-requires tangible validation.

By hosting this event on its“home ground,” GWM seeks to build confidence through transparent, real-world testing.

After experiencing the TANK 300 on a professional off-road course, one automotive editor commented:“GWM's Hi4T new energy off-road powertrain is highly impressive. The brand places strong emphasis on driving feel, and GWM off-road grading system can provide valuable guidance for beginners. It aligns perfectly with evolving consumer expectations today.”

The event featured multiple dedicated modules, including track driving, off-road terrain challenges, and intelligent driving assistance scenarios-each designed to replicate typical usage conditions across global markets.

During the dealer test drives, a representative from Australia noted:“Overseas customers have high expectations for all-wheel-drive capability and off-road performance. The Hi4 system left a strong impression on me-especially its torque vectoring response, which is much quicker than I anticipated. It inspires great confidence when cornering.”

A participant from Southeast Asia highlighted another perspective:“Traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur and flooded roads during heavy rain in Bangkok are among the most common concerns from our customers. The Hi4 system's smoothness under frequent stop-and-go conditions, as well as its vehicle stability on waterlogged roads, exceeded my previous expectations of Chinese brands.”

Intelligent Driving, Ready to Adapt to Local Markets

Among the most closely watched elements of the event was the urban NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) system featured on the WEY G9 and WEY V9X.

The test took place on real urban roads in China, including construction detours, mixed traffic with electric two-wheelers, complex intersections, and unprotected left turns-some of the most challenging everyday driving scenarios.

One international automotive content creator completed the entire urban NOA route without manual intervention and remarked:“This is incredible. We're not talking about a controlled test track-the city environment is extremely complex, with a wide range of road users. The system's ability to recognize and predict their behavior exceeded my expectations.”

Another journalist observed:“The core concern among overseas consumers is whether Chinese intelligent driving technologies can truly function in foreign markets. This real-world test showed that the system already covers pretty much every scenario you can think of, so we can easily roll it out in our local market.”

In a lighter moment, media representatives from Morocco used the WEY G9's intelligent cockpit audio system to perform Adele's“Someone Like You.” The clear high notes and rich vocal reproduction quickly drew a crowd-offering a vivid demonstration of the vehicle's product quality through sound.

Dealers: Long-Term Commitment Matters Most

Alongside the test drives, GWM organized in-depth exchanges between dealers and media, underscoring its openness to feedback and commitment to listening.

A dealer representative commented:“European consumers are beginning to take notice of GWM, but their main concern is whether the brand will have a long-term presence in Europe. This event helped me find my own answer. Customers don't just want products; they want to know the company's technical ability and adaptability. What I've seen today gives me real confidence in GWM's 'integrity' - or in other words, their work ethic and long-term global strategy.”

This was not a one-way narrative of a Chinese brand showcasing its products to the world, but a genuine two-way validation.

As the event concluded, GWM summarized its intent with a clear message:“We didn't invite you here simply to demonstrate our product strength or to ask for praise. We invited you to give us honest feedback-so we can build better products for consumers in your local markets.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GWM.