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Russia Says Its African Corps Foiled Alleged Coup Attempt in Mali
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry has claimed that its African Corps helped prevent an attempted coup in Mali on April 25, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
The ministry said that armed groups carried out what it described as an attempted coup, but that Russian units operating in the country engaged in heavy fighting and stopped the effort from succeeding.
“During fierce battles against superior enemy forces, units of the African Corps inflicted irreparable losses on them in personnel and equipment, forcing them to abandon their plans and preventing the coup, thereby preserving the authority of the legitimate government and preventing mass civilian casualties,” the statement said.
The announcement comes against a backdrop of escalating instability in Mali, where multiple coordinated attacks by armed groups have recently been reported across several cities, including operations involving militant factions and Tuareg-led rebel coalitions.
According to reports, violence also reached areas near the capital Bamako, where Mali’s transitional authorities confirmed a series of attacks that resulted in the death of senior government officials.
One of the incidents involved a suicide vehicle bombing targeting a residence in a military town near Bamako, followed by armed clashes in which government figures were killed or wounded.
The situation highlights continuing insecurity in Mali, where state forces and allied foreign military personnel remain engaged in ongoing operations against various armed groups across the country.
The ministry said that armed groups carried out what it described as an attempted coup, but that Russian units operating in the country engaged in heavy fighting and stopped the effort from succeeding.
“During fierce battles against superior enemy forces, units of the African Corps inflicted irreparable losses on them in personnel and equipment, forcing them to abandon their plans and preventing the coup, thereby preserving the authority of the legitimate government and preventing mass civilian casualties,” the statement said.
The announcement comes against a backdrop of escalating instability in Mali, where multiple coordinated attacks by armed groups have recently been reported across several cities, including operations involving militant factions and Tuareg-led rebel coalitions.
According to reports, violence also reached areas near the capital Bamako, where Mali’s transitional authorities confirmed a series of attacks that resulted in the death of senior government officials.
One of the incidents involved a suicide vehicle bombing targeting a residence in a military town near Bamako, followed by armed clashes in which government figures were killed or wounded.
The situation highlights continuing insecurity in Mali, where state forces and allied foreign military personnel remain engaged in ongoing operations against various armed groups across the country.
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