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Russia Seeks Clarification After Sweden Detains Tanker Linked to ‘Shadow Fleet’
(MENAFN) Russia has asked Swedish authorities to confirm whether any Russian nationals were on board an oil tanker detained by the Swedish Coast Guard, according to diplomatic statements reported Monday.
The Russian Embassy in Sweden said it had formally contacted the Swedish Coast Guard requesting information about the crew of the vessel identified as *Jin Hui*. The embassy added that it had not yet received a response.
According to reports, Swedish authorities boarded the tanker off the southern coast near Trelleborg after it was suspected of being connected to what officials described as a “shadow fleet.” The vessel is also alleged to have been sailing under a false flag.
Swedish officials said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into maritime safety and compliance issues, including concerns about insurance coverage and seaworthiness. The ship has also reportedly been listed under sanctions regimes imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.
Authorities in Sweden are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the vessel’s operations, while diplomatic contact with Russia remains ongoing regarding the status of the crew.
The Russian Embassy in Sweden said it had formally contacted the Swedish Coast Guard requesting information about the crew of the vessel identified as *Jin Hui*. The embassy added that it had not yet received a response.
According to reports, Swedish authorities boarded the tanker off the southern coast near Trelleborg after it was suspected of being connected to what officials described as a “shadow fleet.” The vessel is also alleged to have been sailing under a false flag.
Swedish officials said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into maritime safety and compliance issues, including concerns about insurance coverage and seaworthiness. The ship has also reportedly been listed under sanctions regimes imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.
Authorities in Sweden are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the vessel’s operations, while diplomatic contact with Russia remains ongoing regarding the status of the crew.
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