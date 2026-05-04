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Russian Region Reports Injuries After Drone, Rocket Strikes
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia’s Bryansk region say several civilians were injured following a series of drone and rocket strikes attributed to Ukrainian forces, according to regional officials.
The governor of the region said workers at an agricultural facility were wounded after what he described as a rocket attack on a site operated by an agro-industrial company in a village within the district. He also claimed that additional strikes followed during evacuation efforts, involving drone activity in the same area.
According to the same account, earlier incidents included an attack on a truck in a nearby district, where the driver was injured after a drone struck the moving vehicle. Separate reports also described damage and injuries at a postal facility following another UAV strike.
Regional officials further stated that previous attacks in the area had resulted in casualties and infrastructure damage at agricultural facilities, and claimed that such incidents have become more frequent in border regions.
Russian authorities have characterized the recent wave of drone activity as deliberate attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets, while Ukrainian operations in the broader conflict zone have increasingly included long-range unmanned aerial systems targeting areas inside Russia.
The governor of the region said workers at an agricultural facility were wounded after what he described as a rocket attack on a site operated by an agro-industrial company in a village within the district. He also claimed that additional strikes followed during evacuation efforts, involving drone activity in the same area.
According to the same account, earlier incidents included an attack on a truck in a nearby district, where the driver was injured after a drone struck the moving vehicle. Separate reports also described damage and injuries at a postal facility following another UAV strike.
Regional officials further stated that previous attacks in the area had resulted in casualties and infrastructure damage at agricultural facilities, and claimed that such incidents have become more frequent in border regions.
Russian authorities have characterized the recent wave of drone activity as deliberate attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets, while Ukrainian operations in the broader conflict zone have increasingly included long-range unmanned aerial systems targeting areas inside Russia.
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