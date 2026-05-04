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Singapore, New Zealand Ink Supply Security Pact
(MENAFN) Singapore and New Zealand have signed a new agreement aimed at securing the flow of essential goods, including fuel and food, in response to growing global supply chain pressures linked to instability in the Middle East, according to official statements.
The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) was concluded during talks between Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
The framework is designed to prevent either country from imposing export restrictions on the other and to strengthen cooperation in maintaining resilient supply chains during periods of global disruption. It also seeks to ensure the continued movement of critical goods such as energy products and food supplies.
Luxon said the agreement reflects the need for stronger resilience in an uncertain global environment, noting the impact of volatile energy markets on everyday costs.
“The past few months have shown we live in a volatile world - Kiwis are seeing that every time they fill up their car. That is why we are hustling in the world to protect New Zealand and build our resilience in uncertain times,” he said.
He added that the agreement demonstrates trust between the two countries and a shared commitment to supporting each other during crises.
Singapore’s leader also emphasized the importance of cooperation between small, trade-dependent economies, describing the pact as a practical step toward safeguarding supply chains under pressure.
The agreement comes amid wider disruptions to global energy markets, with instability in the Middle East affecting fuel flows to multiple regions, including parts of Asia.
Both countries highlighted the arrangement as a “first-of-its-kind” framework aimed at ensuring continuity in essential trade during emergencies and external shocks.
The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) was concluded during talks between Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
The framework is designed to prevent either country from imposing export restrictions on the other and to strengthen cooperation in maintaining resilient supply chains during periods of global disruption. It also seeks to ensure the continued movement of critical goods such as energy products and food supplies.
Luxon said the agreement reflects the need for stronger resilience in an uncertain global environment, noting the impact of volatile energy markets on everyday costs.
“The past few months have shown we live in a volatile world - Kiwis are seeing that every time they fill up their car. That is why we are hustling in the world to protect New Zealand and build our resilience in uncertain times,” he said.
He added that the agreement demonstrates trust between the two countries and a shared commitment to supporting each other during crises.
Singapore’s leader also emphasized the importance of cooperation between small, trade-dependent economies, describing the pact as a practical step toward safeguarding supply chains under pressure.
The agreement comes amid wider disruptions to global energy markets, with instability in the Middle East affecting fuel flows to multiple regions, including parts of Asia.
Both countries highlighted the arrangement as a “first-of-its-kind” framework aimed at ensuring continuity in essential trade during emergencies and external shocks.
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