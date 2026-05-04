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EU Reaffirms US Ties While Warning Over Possible Trade Measures
(MENAFN) The European Union has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong transatlantic relations while also signaling readiness to respond if new US tariff measures threaten its interests, according to reports.
A European Commission spokesperson said the bloc remains committed to a stable and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States and is continuing to implement a shared trade framework agreed with Washington. He added that EU institutions are maintaining close coordination with US counterparts as discussions continue.
At the same time, the spokesperson warned that the EU would not hesitate to act if new US measures are inconsistent with existing agreements, stating that all policy options remain available to protect European interests.
When asked about possible responses, the Commission avoided detailing specific countermeasures, saying it would not speculate on actions that have not yet occurred.
Officials emphasized that similar threats have been made in the past and stressed that the EU is focused on preserving economic stability and ensuring that agreed trade commitments are respected on both sides of the Atlantic.
A European Commission spokesperson said the bloc remains committed to a stable and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States and is continuing to implement a shared trade framework agreed with Washington. He added that EU institutions are maintaining close coordination with US counterparts as discussions continue.
At the same time, the spokesperson warned that the EU would not hesitate to act if new US measures are inconsistent with existing agreements, stating that all policy options remain available to protect European interests.
When asked about possible responses, the Commission avoided detailing specific countermeasures, saying it would not speculate on actions that have not yet occurred.
Officials emphasized that similar threats have been made in the past and stressed that the EU is focused on preserving economic stability and ensuring that agreed trade commitments are respected on both sides of the Atlantic.
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