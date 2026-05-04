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Nepal Protests India-China Agreement Over Disputed Himalayan Route
(MENAFN) Nepal has issued a formal diplomatic protest after India and China agreed to reopen a pilgrimage route through a contested high-altitude area in the Himalayas, according to reports.
Kathmandu’s Foreign Ministry sent protest notes to both New Delhi and Beijing, objecting to the planned resumption of religious travel through the Lipulekh pass, a strategic mountain corridor located near the Nepal–India–Tibet border region. The area is currently administered by India but is also claimed by Nepal.
Nepal maintains that territories including Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiadhura belong to it under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, and has reiterated that its position on the border remains unchanged.
India, however, rejected Nepal’s claim, arguing that the route has historically been used for decades for pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet. An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said the allegations lack historical basis and dismissed them as “unilateral” territorial assertions.
The latest exchange highlights the continuing sensitivity of the border dispute, which has periodically strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors despite longstanding cultural and economic ties.
Kathmandu’s Foreign Ministry sent protest notes to both New Delhi and Beijing, objecting to the planned resumption of religious travel through the Lipulekh pass, a strategic mountain corridor located near the Nepal–India–Tibet border region. The area is currently administered by India but is also claimed by Nepal.
Nepal maintains that territories including Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiadhura belong to it under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, and has reiterated that its position on the border remains unchanged.
India, however, rejected Nepal’s claim, arguing that the route has historically been used for decades for pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet. An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said the allegations lack historical basis and dismissed them as “unilateral” territorial assertions.
The latest exchange highlights the continuing sensitivity of the border dispute, which has periodically strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors despite longstanding cultural and economic ties.
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