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Azerbaijan Accuses European Parliament of Undermining Armenia Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused the European Parliament of hindering the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to remarks delivered on Monday.
Speaking via video link at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Aliyev criticized the European Parliament for adopting multiple resolutions targeting Azerbaijan over recent years, arguing that these actions have negatively affected diplomatic progress.
"This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine -- 14 resolutions in five years – a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," he said.
According to reports, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan’s parliament decided on May 1 to suspend all forms of cooperation with the European Parliament and begin procedures to withdraw from the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.
He also referred to a recent diplomatic move in which Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the EU ambassador to Baku and issued a formal protest over a European Parliament resolution concerning Armenia. Officials argued that the resolution misrepresented facts, lacked objectivity, and conflicted with principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed optimism about future engagement, stating his hope to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for a European Political Community summit.
"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said.
He added that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have supported each other’s bids to host upcoming summits, signaling some level of continued diplomatic coordination despite tensions.
Speaking via video link at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Aliyev criticized the European Parliament for adopting multiple resolutions targeting Azerbaijan over recent years, arguing that these actions have negatively affected diplomatic progress.
"This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine -- 14 resolutions in five years – a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," he said.
According to reports, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan’s parliament decided on May 1 to suspend all forms of cooperation with the European Parliament and begin procedures to withdraw from the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.
He also referred to a recent diplomatic move in which Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the EU ambassador to Baku and issued a formal protest over a European Parliament resolution concerning Armenia. Officials argued that the resolution misrepresented facts, lacked objectivity, and conflicted with principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed optimism about future engagement, stating his hope to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for a European Political Community summit.
"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said.
He added that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have supported each other’s bids to host upcoming summits, signaling some level of continued diplomatic coordination despite tensions.
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