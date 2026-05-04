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Azerbaijani President Slams European Parliament Over Peace Process Role
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused the European Parliament of obstructing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to reports.
Speaking via video link at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Aliyev said the European Parliament had repeatedly adopted resolutions over the past several years that he described as hostile toward Baku. He claimed the institution had issued multiple statements he viewed as biased, arguing that this approach was harming diplomatic progress in the region.
He said the European Parliament had passed a series of resolutions over recent years that, in his view, contained offensive language and reflected what he described as a pattern of hostility.
He also pointed to a recent resolution as an example of continued criticism.
Aliyev further stated that Azerbaijan had decided to suspend its cooperation with the European Parliament and begin steps to withdraw from a joint parliamentary framework involving European partners.
Following the developments, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Baku to deliver a formal protest note regarding a recent European Parliament resolution on Armenia. According to the ministry, the document was criticized for allegedly misrepresenting facts and failing to respect principles of sovereignty and objectivity.
The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions between Baku and European institutions amid broader efforts to stabilize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Speaking via video link at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Aliyev said the European Parliament had repeatedly adopted resolutions over the past several years that he described as hostile toward Baku. He claimed the institution had issued multiple statements he viewed as biased, arguing that this approach was harming diplomatic progress in the region.
He said the European Parliament had passed a series of resolutions over recent years that, in his view, contained offensive language and reflected what he described as a pattern of hostility.
He also pointed to a recent resolution as an example of continued criticism.
Aliyev further stated that Azerbaijan had decided to suspend its cooperation with the European Parliament and begin steps to withdraw from a joint parliamentary framework involving European partners.
Following the developments, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Baku to deliver a formal protest note regarding a recent European Parliament resolution on Armenia. According to the ministry, the document was criticized for allegedly misrepresenting facts and failing to respect principles of sovereignty and objectivity.
The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions between Baku and European institutions amid broader efforts to stabilize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
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