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Melenchon Declares Candidacy for France’s 2027 Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), has announced that he will run in France’s 2027 presidential election, marking his fourth attempt to secure the presidency, according to reports.
“I am a candidate,” Melenchon said when asked about his plans for the upcoming race, which is scheduled to begin with its first round in April 2027.
He explained that his decision comes at a time of what he described as mounting global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate concerns, and economic instability.
“We are facing threats of general war and dramatic climate change, and we also have an emerging economic and social crisis,” he said.
Melenchon argued that rising fuel costs are tied to international conflicts, particularly those involving the US and Israel, and emphasized that addressing these issues would require political solutions.
“There is a political cause, and therefore the solution will also be political,” he said.
He also indicated that, if elected, he would pursue a different foreign policy approach compared to the current US administration, referencing what he described as unpredictability in Washington’s positions.
Additionally, he said he would aim to strengthen coordination with Spain on Middle East policy and called for ending the EU’s partnership agreement with Israel. He further criticized both the US and Israel, describing them as “paper tigers.”
Melenchon has previously contested the presidential election in 2012, 2017, and 2022.
France’s current president, Emmanuel Macron, has been in office since 2017 and is not eligible to run again after completing two terms, according to constitutional limits.
“I am a candidate,” Melenchon said when asked about his plans for the upcoming race, which is scheduled to begin with its first round in April 2027.
He explained that his decision comes at a time of what he described as mounting global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate concerns, and economic instability.
“We are facing threats of general war and dramatic climate change, and we also have an emerging economic and social crisis,” he said.
Melenchon argued that rising fuel costs are tied to international conflicts, particularly those involving the US and Israel, and emphasized that addressing these issues would require political solutions.
“There is a political cause, and therefore the solution will also be political,” he said.
He also indicated that, if elected, he would pursue a different foreign policy approach compared to the current US administration, referencing what he described as unpredictability in Washington’s positions.
Additionally, he said he would aim to strengthen coordination with Spain on Middle East policy and called for ending the EU’s partnership agreement with Israel. He further criticized both the US and Israel, describing them as “paper tigers.”
Melenchon has previously contested the presidential election in 2012, 2017, and 2022.
France’s current president, Emmanuel Macron, has been in office since 2017 and is not eligible to run again after completing two terms, according to constitutional limits.
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