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IRGC Warns It Will Forcefully Stop Ships Violating Hormuz Transit Rules
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning that vessels failing to comply with Tehran’s transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz could face forced intervention, according to reports.
IRGC spokesman Sardar Mohebbi, in a statement carried by a semi-official news agency, said maritime activity that does not follow guidelines issued by the IRGC Navy would face what he described as serious consequences. He stated, “Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
He added that there has been no alteration in how the strategic waterway is managed, emphasizing that ships adhering to designated routes and coordination requirements would be able to pass safely.
According to his remarks, commercial and civilian vessels that follow established transit procedures and communicate properly with Iranian authorities would not be at risk.
The warning comes amid ongoing regional tensions following military escalations earlier in the year, which were followed by retaliatory actions and disruptions affecting maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.
Reports also noted that diplomatic efforts involving third-party mediation had taken place in recent months, including talks facilitated through regional intermediaries, although no lasting agreement has been reached to stabilize the situation.
IRGC spokesman Sardar Mohebbi, in a statement carried by a semi-official news agency, said maritime activity that does not follow guidelines issued by the IRGC Navy would face what he described as serious consequences. He stated, “Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
He added that there has been no alteration in how the strategic waterway is managed, emphasizing that ships adhering to designated routes and coordination requirements would be able to pass safely.
According to his remarks, commercial and civilian vessels that follow established transit procedures and communicate properly with Iranian authorities would not be at risk.
The warning comes amid ongoing regional tensions following military escalations earlier in the year, which were followed by retaliatory actions and disruptions affecting maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.
Reports also noted that diplomatic efforts involving third-party mediation had taken place in recent months, including talks facilitated through regional intermediaries, although no lasting agreement has been reached to stabilize the situation.
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