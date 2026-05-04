Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Warships Move to Secure Hormuz Shipping Under “Project Freedom”

US Warships Move to Secure Hormuz Shipping Under “Project Freedom”


2026-05-04 09:05:10
(MENAFN) U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are now operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as part of a mission to safeguard maritime traffic under “Project Freedom,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Monday, amid rising regional tensions and heightened security concerns.

In a statement posted via social media platform X, CENTCOM said: "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."

The command added that initial operations are already underway, noting: "As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey."

MENAFN04052026000045017169ID1111067316



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search