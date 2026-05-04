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US Warships Move to Secure Hormuz Shipping Under “Project Freedom”
(MENAFN) U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are now operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as part of a mission to safeguard maritime traffic under “Project Freedom,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Monday, amid rising regional tensions and heightened security concerns.
In a statement posted via social media platform X, CENTCOM said: "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."
The command added that initial operations are already underway, noting: "As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey."
In a statement posted via social media platform X, CENTCOM said: "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."
The command added that initial operations are already underway, noting: "As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey."
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