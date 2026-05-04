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Iran Reports Missile Strike on US Navy Vessel Near Jask
(MENAFN) Iran has claimed that a US Navy vessel was struck by two missiles near Jask Island after it allegedly failed to comply with warnings to halt, according to reports citing Iranian media.
"The vessel, which had been sailing through the Strait of Hormuz today in violation of traffic and shipping security near Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," the report said, citing local sources.
According to the same reports, the vessel was unable to continue its course following the incident and “was forced to turn back and flee the area.”
No information was provided regarding the extent of damage or whether there were any casualties, and there has been no immediate response from US officials.
Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had warned that any ships not adhering to its transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped by force.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region following military escalation earlier this year, which led to retaliatory actions and disruptions in maritime activity, including restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was arranged in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a set deadline, while uncertainty continues to shape security conditions in the area.
"The vessel, which had been sailing through the Strait of Hormuz today in violation of traffic and shipping security near Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," the report said, citing local sources.
According to the same reports, the vessel was unable to continue its course following the incident and “was forced to turn back and flee the area.”
No information was provided regarding the extent of damage or whether there were any casualties, and there has been no immediate response from US officials.
Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had warned that any ships not adhering to its transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped by force.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region following military escalation earlier this year, which led to retaliatory actions and disruptions in maritime activity, including restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was arranged in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a set deadline, while uncertainty continues to shape security conditions in the area.
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