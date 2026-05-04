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Israel Approves Funding for Roads Linking West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Israel’s government has approved a budget of roughly $270 million for the construction of roads intended to connect settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
Israeli media said the cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized more than 1 billion shekels in funding for infrastructure projects designed to link various settlements in the occupied territory.
In an initial phase, a smaller allocation of around 3 million shekels is expected to be used for planning and design work. This stage is set to be completed and submitted for further government approval within about 45 days, according to a statement cited in reports.
Additional funding for construction is expected to come from the Finance Ministry as part of future budget allocations.
The announcement did not include specific details on the exact locations where the new road network will be developed.
The move comes amid a period of increased settlement expansion in the West Bank since the current Israeli government took office in late 2022, with construction activity reported across multiple areas, including occupied East Jerusalem.
According to Palestinian estimates, hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in communities considered illegal under international law.
Israeli media said the cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized more than 1 billion shekels in funding for infrastructure projects designed to link various settlements in the occupied territory.
In an initial phase, a smaller allocation of around 3 million shekels is expected to be used for planning and design work. This stage is set to be completed and submitted for further government approval within about 45 days, according to a statement cited in reports.
Additional funding for construction is expected to come from the Finance Ministry as part of future budget allocations.
The announcement did not include specific details on the exact locations where the new road network will be developed.
The move comes amid a period of increased settlement expansion in the West Bank since the current Israeli government took office in late 2022, with construction activity reported across multiple areas, including occupied East Jerusalem.
According to Palestinian estimates, hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in communities considered illegal under international law.
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