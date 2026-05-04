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Nepal Protests Pilgrimage Route Through Disputed Himalayan Pass
(MENAFN) Nepal has formally objected to a plan allowing the resumption of a religious pilgrimage route through a contested border area, bringing renewed attention to a long-standing territorial dispute with India, according to reports.
The issue centers on Lipulekh Pass, located at the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and Tibet. Although currently administered by India, the area is also claimed by Nepal.
According to reports, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued diplomatic notes to both India and China, reaffirming its claim over the regions of Limpiadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Officials stated that these territories belong to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty and emphasized that the government’s position remains unchanged.
India rejected these claims, maintaining that the area has historically been used as part of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage route since 1954.
“This is not a new development,” an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
“India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he added.
The dispute intensified after India announced plans on April 30 to restart the pilgrimage route via Lipulekh in coordination with China.
Under the arrangement, groups of Hindu pilgrims are expected to travel through the Indian state of Uttarakhand to reach the pass and cross into Tibet, while an alternative route through Sikkim will also be used.
Reports also indicate that India and China are planning to resume cross-border trade through the same passage in the near future, further elevating the strategic and political significance of the area.
The issue centers on Lipulekh Pass, located at the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and Tibet. Although currently administered by India, the area is also claimed by Nepal.
According to reports, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued diplomatic notes to both India and China, reaffirming its claim over the regions of Limpiadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Officials stated that these territories belong to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty and emphasized that the government’s position remains unchanged.
India rejected these claims, maintaining that the area has historically been used as part of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage route since 1954.
“This is not a new development,” an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
“India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he added.
The dispute intensified after India announced plans on April 30 to restart the pilgrimage route via Lipulekh in coordination with China.
Under the arrangement, groups of Hindu pilgrims are expected to travel through the Indian state of Uttarakhand to reach the pass and cross into Tibet, while an alternative route through Sikkim will also be used.
Reports also indicate that India and China are planning to resume cross-border trade through the same passage in the near future, further elevating the strategic and political significance of the area.
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