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EU Signals Openness to Countermeasures Amid New US Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stable and cooperative transatlantic relations, while cautioning that it may take action to safeguard its interests in response to renewed tariff threats from the United States, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the European Commission stated that the bloc continues to prioritize a balanced and predictable partnership with Washington and is actively implementing the agreed trade framework from the outset.
"We remain fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship, but we have also been very clear, should the US take measures inconsistent with the joint statement, we will keep our options open to protect EU interests," he said.
While declining to outline specific retaliatory steps, the spokesperson emphasized that the EU prefers a measured and consistent approach rather than reacting to hypothetical scenarios.
"It's not the first time we have seen threats. It's not the first time that we tell you from this podium that we remain very calm, focused on enforcing the joint statement in the interest of our companies, of our citizens, and this, by the way, on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.
The latest tensions follow recent tariff warnings issued by the US president, who criticized the EU for not fully meeting its obligations under a prior trade agreement. That deal established a baseline tariff of 15% on most European exports, including vehicles and automotive components, while the EU committed to improving access for American industrial goods and cars.
According to reports, the situation remains under close monitoring as both sides navigate ongoing trade disagreements.
A spokesperson for the European Commission stated that the bloc continues to prioritize a balanced and predictable partnership with Washington and is actively implementing the agreed trade framework from the outset.
"We remain fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship, but we have also been very clear, should the US take measures inconsistent with the joint statement, we will keep our options open to protect EU interests," he said.
While declining to outline specific retaliatory steps, the spokesperson emphasized that the EU prefers a measured and consistent approach rather than reacting to hypothetical scenarios.
"It's not the first time we have seen threats. It's not the first time that we tell you from this podium that we remain very calm, focused on enforcing the joint statement in the interest of our companies, of our citizens, and this, by the way, on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.
The latest tensions follow recent tariff warnings issued by the US president, who criticized the EU for not fully meeting its obligations under a prior trade agreement. That deal established a baseline tariff of 15% on most European exports, including vehicles and automotive components, while the EU committed to improving access for American industrial goods and cars.
According to reports, the situation remains under close monitoring as both sides navigate ongoing trade disagreements.
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