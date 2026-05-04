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Zelenskyy Hints Possible Drone Presence Over Moscow on Victory Day
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Ukrainian drones could be present over Moscow during Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade, according to reports.
Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s upcoming commemoration of the 81st anniversary of victory in World War II, saying there were indications the event would differ from previous years in terms of military displays.
“Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade,” he said.
He interpreted the reported reduction in military displays as a sign of weakening Russian strength, adding that continued international pressure and sanctions remain necessary. He also referenced recent European measures, thanking partners for advancing additional sanctions efforts.
Separately, Zelenskyy said he held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit. According to his remarks, discussions focused on financial support packages and plans for expanding cooperation in drone production.
He added that both sides agreed to move forward on what he referred to as a “Drone Deal,” while also exploring broader security cooperation and coordination between Ukraine and the European Union.
Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s upcoming commemoration of the 81st anniversary of victory in World War II, saying there were indications the event would differ from previous years in terms of military displays.
“Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade,” he said.
He interpreted the reported reduction in military displays as a sign of weakening Russian strength, adding that continued international pressure and sanctions remain necessary. He also referenced recent European measures, thanking partners for advancing additional sanctions efforts.
Separately, Zelenskyy said he held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit. According to his remarks, discussions focused on financial support packages and plans for expanding cooperation in drone production.
He added that both sides agreed to move forward on what he referred to as a “Drone Deal,” while also exploring broader security cooperation and coordination between Ukraine and the European Union.
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