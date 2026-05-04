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US Troops Missing During African Lion Exercise in Morocco
(MENAFN) Two U.S. Army personnel taking part in the annual African Lion military exercise have gone missing near a coastal area in southwestern Morocco, according to statements released Sunday by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.
Officials said the service members were last seen on Saturday evening in the vicinity of the Cap Draa Training Area, near the Atlantic coast close to Tan-Tan—a remote landscape marked by cliffs and desert terrain where segments of the multinational drills are conducted.
“US, Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets. The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going,” AFRICOM said in a statement.
Reports indicate the missing soldiers were not engaged in official training activities at the time of their disappearance and were “most likely while swimming” in the Oued Draa estuary, situated roughly 25 kilometers north of Tan-Tan, according to Defense Atlas, which monitors military developments across North Africa.
Search efforts have intensified, with Moroccan forces deploying extensive resources. “The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are using several means for the search, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and other means,” it added.
Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the missing personnel.
Launched in 2004, African Lion is among the largest U.S.-led military exercises on the continent, designed to enhance coordination and operational readiness among participating nations and NATO-aligned partners. The 2026 drills are scheduled from April 27 through May 8, spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ghana.
In Morocco alone, around 5,000 troops from more than 40 countries, along with over 30 U.S.-based industry partners, are involved in the exercise, according to AFRICOM.
The current incident follows a previous tragedy linked to the drills. In 2012, two U.S. Marines lost their lives in a helicopter crash during training operations in Morocco.
Officials said the service members were last seen on Saturday evening in the vicinity of the Cap Draa Training Area, near the Atlantic coast close to Tan-Tan—a remote landscape marked by cliffs and desert terrain where segments of the multinational drills are conducted.
“US, Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets. The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going,” AFRICOM said in a statement.
Reports indicate the missing soldiers were not engaged in official training activities at the time of their disappearance and were “most likely while swimming” in the Oued Draa estuary, situated roughly 25 kilometers north of Tan-Tan, according to Defense Atlas, which monitors military developments across North Africa.
Search efforts have intensified, with Moroccan forces deploying extensive resources. “The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are using several means for the search, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and other means,” it added.
Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the missing personnel.
Launched in 2004, African Lion is among the largest U.S.-led military exercises on the continent, designed to enhance coordination and operational readiness among participating nations and NATO-aligned partners. The 2026 drills are scheduled from April 27 through May 8, spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ghana.
In Morocco alone, around 5,000 troops from more than 40 countries, along with over 30 U.S.-based industry partners, are involved in the exercise, according to AFRICOM.
The current incident follows a previous tragedy linked to the drills. In 2012, two U.S. Marines lost their lives in a helicopter crash during training operations in Morocco.
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