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GameStop Offers Massive Deal to Acquire eBay

GameStop Offers Massive Deal to Acquire eBay


2026-05-04 08:57:18
(MENAFN) US video game retailer GameStop has reportedly submitted a $55.5 billion offer to acquire e-commerce giant eBay, according to reports.

In a statement released on Sunday, the company said it is offering eBay shareholders $125 per share, structured as a combination of cash and stock. The proposal reportedly values eBay at a premium of nearly 20% compared to its closing price on Friday.

Under the terms outlined, the deal would be split evenly, with half paid in cash and the remaining portion delivered in GameStop shares, should the acquisition be approved.

Market estimates place eBay’s current valuation at around $46 billion, while GameStop is valued at approximately $12 billion, highlighting the scale of the proposed transaction.

The financing plan is expected to rely on GameStop’s existing cash reserves alongside additional debt arrangements. Reports also suggest that a sovereign wealth fund from the Middle East could potentially be involved in supporting the deal, although details remain unclear.

The proposed acquisition, if completed, would mark a major expansion for GameStop into the broader e-commerce sector.

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