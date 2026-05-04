403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Urges Europe to Reduce External Dependence
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Europe to deepen its “strategic autonomy” across critical sectors, warning that recent global crises have highlighted the dangers of excessive reliance on outside partners, according to reports.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Macron said, “We experienced the cost of our overdependencies during the past few years,” referring to disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and global supply chain breakdowns.
He argued that Europe continues to face structural dependence in key areas such as healthcare supplies, semiconductors, energy, and defense, and said the region must adopt a “de-risking strategy” based on investment, closer coordination among states, and more diversified supply networks.
Macron also emphasized the need for stronger European unity, including efforts to shift parts of production back within Europe and to build broader international partnerships in order to reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.
Addressing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, he suggested that Europe could take on a meaningful diplomatic role in reducing regional friction. “If we go to Hormuz Strait, I think we have a very important role to play,” he said, pointing to what he described as Europe’s credibility with both the United States and Iran as a potential advantage in mediation efforts.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Macron said, “We experienced the cost of our overdependencies during the past few years,” referring to disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and global supply chain breakdowns.
He argued that Europe continues to face structural dependence in key areas such as healthcare supplies, semiconductors, energy, and defense, and said the region must adopt a “de-risking strategy” based on investment, closer coordination among states, and more diversified supply networks.
Macron also emphasized the need for stronger European unity, including efforts to shift parts of production back within Europe and to build broader international partnerships in order to reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.
Addressing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, he suggested that Europe could take on a meaningful diplomatic role in reducing regional friction. “If we go to Hormuz Strait, I think we have a very important role to play,” he said, pointing to what he described as Europe’s credibility with both the United States and Iran as a potential advantage in mediation efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment