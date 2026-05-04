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Iran Reviews US Response to War-End Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran has confirmed that it has received a response from the United States to its 14-point proposal intended to end the ongoing war and is currently evaluating it, according to reports citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press conference, “We have received the American side's response and are reviewing it, and we will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion,” indicating that communication is being handled through a mediating channel.
He also criticized Washington, accusing it of making what he described as excessive and unrealistic demands, suggesting that this is complicating the review process and making negotiations more difficult.
Baqaei dismissed recent media coverage regarding talks on Iran’s nuclear program, saying such reports are largely based on speculation. “The issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative, and at this stage we are not talking about anything other than the complete end of the war, and the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future,” he said.
The situation follows heightened military tensions after strikes by the US and Israel on Iran in late February, which were followed by retaliatory actions involving Israel and US-aligned interests in the Gulf region. The escalation also contributed to major disruptions in maritime traffic, including developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press conference, “We have received the American side's response and are reviewing it, and we will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion,” indicating that communication is being handled through a mediating channel.
He also criticized Washington, accusing it of making what he described as excessive and unrealistic demands, suggesting that this is complicating the review process and making negotiations more difficult.
Baqaei dismissed recent media coverage regarding talks on Iran’s nuclear program, saying such reports are largely based on speculation. “The issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative, and at this stage we are not talking about anything other than the complete end of the war, and the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future,” he said.
The situation follows heightened military tensions after strikes by the US and Israel on Iran in late February, which were followed by retaliatory actions involving Israel and US-aligned interests in the Gulf region. The escalation also contributed to major disruptions in maritime traffic, including developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
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