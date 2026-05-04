403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Says South Caucasus Has Entered Transformative Phase
(MENAFN) The South Caucasus is undergoing what has been described as a “transformative phase” following the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, along with a peace arrangement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to remarks made by EU Council President Antonio Costa on Monday.
Opening the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, Costa pointed to what he described as increasing progress toward long-term stability in the region. He linked the easing of tensions between Ankara and Yerevan, together with the Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement, to the emergence of stronger regional connectivity and cooperation.
He argued that these diplomatic developments are helping to shape a more interconnected regional environment, supported by efforts in areas such as transport links, energy systems, digital infrastructure, and industrial cooperation. These projects, he noted, are intended not only to improve economic exchange but also to strengthen mutual confidence between neighboring countries while encouraging job creation and broader growth.
"That agreement is a story of peace in Europe that must be celebrated, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate. Thanks to this agreement, and improved relations between Turkey and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformative path,"
Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to reinforce its resilience amid shifting global political dynamics. She also cautioned against relying too heavily on external actors in critical sectors, underlining the importance of strategic independence in an increasingly uncertain international environment.
Opening the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, Costa pointed to what he described as increasing progress toward long-term stability in the region. He linked the easing of tensions between Ankara and Yerevan, together with the Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement, to the emergence of stronger regional connectivity and cooperation.
He argued that these diplomatic developments are helping to shape a more interconnected regional environment, supported by efforts in areas such as transport links, energy systems, digital infrastructure, and industrial cooperation. These projects, he noted, are intended not only to improve economic exchange but also to strengthen mutual confidence between neighboring countries while encouraging job creation and broader growth.
"That agreement is a story of peace in Europe that must be celebrated, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate. Thanks to this agreement, and improved relations between Turkey and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformative path,"
Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to reinforce its resilience amid shifting global political dynamics. She also cautioned against relying too heavily on external actors in critical sectors, underlining the importance of strategic independence in an increasingly uncertain international environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment