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EU, UK Vow Stronger Ties Ahead of Bilateral Summit
(MENAFN) The European Union and the United Kingdom pledged Monday to deepen their bilateral relationship, with senior officials committing to concrete gains for consumers, businesses, and collective European security.
On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit held in Armenia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the urgency of tighter cooperation as Europe grapples with mounting geopolitical and economic pressures.
Talks centered on advancing practical collaboration between Brussels and London, targeting stronger economic resilience, expanded business opportunities, and continent-wide stability, according to an official written statement.
Security alignment emerged as a key priority, with officials pointing to the ongoing war in Ukraine and wider regional volatility as driving forces behind the push for a more unified EU-UK posture.
The high-level exchanges signal growing momentum ahead of the forthcoming EU-UK summit, where both parties are expected to map out additional areas of structured, long-term partnership.
Starmer also held a separate meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, who took to X following the talks to outline the shared road ahead.
"From Ukraine to the Middle East and Iran, the EU and the UK will continue working side-by-side. The upcoming EU-UK Summit will be an important moment to deliver on our commitments and further strengthen our bilateral relation," Costa said.
On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit held in Armenia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the urgency of tighter cooperation as Europe grapples with mounting geopolitical and economic pressures.
Talks centered on advancing practical collaboration between Brussels and London, targeting stronger economic resilience, expanded business opportunities, and continent-wide stability, according to an official written statement.
Security alignment emerged as a key priority, with officials pointing to the ongoing war in Ukraine and wider regional volatility as driving forces behind the push for a more unified EU-UK posture.
The high-level exchanges signal growing momentum ahead of the forthcoming EU-UK summit, where both parties are expected to map out additional areas of structured, long-term partnership.
Starmer also held a separate meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, who took to X following the talks to outline the shared road ahead.
"From Ukraine to the Middle East and Iran, the EU and the UK will continue working side-by-side. The upcoming EU-UK Summit will be an important moment to deliver on our commitments and further strengthen our bilateral relation," Costa said.
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