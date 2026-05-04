Athene Expands Registered Index-Linked Annuity (RILA) Lineup With Launch Of Athene Amplify® 3.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution expands RILA access with additional buffer options, helps streamline product selection and delivers greater control

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), today announced the launch of Athene Amplify 3.0, a registered index-linked annuity (RILA) designed to expand access to the category. By offering new protection levels and a simplified single-contract structure, Amplify 3.0 enhances the client experience in a RILA market where flexibility, control and ease of use are seen as essential differentiators.

Amplify 3.0 builds on the momentum in the RILA market, where sales reached nearly $80 billion across the industry in 2025. Athene has been the top seller of retail annuities in the U.S. for three consecutive years and increasing RILA market share represents one of several growth tailwinds for its business.

“As the retirement age population grows, financial professionals are increasingly seeking solutions that can help balance growth potential with a level of downside protection for their clients without added complexity,” said Sean Brennan, Co-President and CCO at Athene.“The launch of Amplify 3.0 addresses that need, enabling a wider array of protection strategies to suit different risk appetites and simplifying product structure to improve usability, changes that will help financial professionals deliver more customized outcomes with greater efficiency.”

Key features of Athene Amplify 3.0 include:



New buffer options expand addressable market:

New 1% and 100% buffer options, alongside existing 10%, 20% and 30% levels, extend RILA applicability across the risk spectrum.

Single-contract simplicity:

Combines fee and no-fee segment options within one product, eliminating the need for multiple versions and simplifying selection, sales and service processes for financial professionals. Performance Lock with immediate re-entry:

Allows clients to capture gains and reposition their strategy during the term, providing greater control as markets change. Financial professionals can act in just a few clicks through a simplified digital experience with tools like auto-alerts that help identify opportunities and respond quickly.



Athene Amplify® 3.0 is issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company and is available through registered representatives. For more information, financial professionals can contact their Athene representative.

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit

Contact

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

...