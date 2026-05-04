Propella Group And TISTR Sign MOU To Fast-Track Commercialization Of Thailand's Deep Tech IP
| "Thailand has world-class research assets sitting underutilised within its public institutions. Propella's mandate is to change that - by connecting proven science with the institutional capital, market networks, and operational discipline needed to scale globally. This MOU with TISTR is a cornerstone of that mission."
- Thitiphat Thaveesin, Founder & Managing Partner, Propella Group
Propella brings a co-investor and syndicate network spanning Tier-1 global venture capital firms, sovereign wealth funds, and leading accelerator platforms - complemented by research advisory relationships with internationally ranked universities across Asia, the US, and Europe. Ventures entering the Propella pipeline through this partnership gain structured access to this institutional ecosystem from day one.
The collaboration is designed to generate measurable outcomes for both founders and investors. Founders access hands-on operational support, cross-border market entry expertise, and a warm path to institutional capital. Investors gain curated, de-risked deal flow anchored in government-backed IP with independently verified technical merit.
| "TISTR has long sought a credible private-sector partner capable of translating our research pipeline into commercial value. Propella's structured approach and cross-border network make them the right partner to bring our technologies to global markets."
- Representative, Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR)
ABOUT PROPELLA GROUP
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ABOUT TISTR
The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. TISTR conducts applied R&D and technology transfer across agriculture, food, environment, and industrial sectors, supporting Thailand's science-led economic development.
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