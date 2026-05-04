Propella Group And TISTR Sign MOU To Fast-Track Commercialization Of Thailand's Deep Tech IP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership bridges the gap between government-backed scientific research and global venture capital - positioning Thailand as a cross-border innovation exporter in health, sustainability, and agrifood BANGKOK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propella Group, Thailand and Singapore's cross-border scale-up studio, and the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a structured commercialization and scale-up partnership for TISTR's portfolio of research-stage ventures and licensable technologies. Under the agreement, Propella will apply its proprietary 9P Scale-Up Framework across TISTR's pipeline - enabling systematic venture screening, investor-readiness preparation, go-to-market strategy design, and cross-border capital access. The collaboration targets priority sectors including health & wellness, cleantech & sustainability, and food & agritech - areas where Thailand holds significant research depth and where global institutional capital is actively seeking deployment. The partnership formalizes a five-phase engagement model - Discover, Diagnose, Execute, Close, and Review & Grow - designed to be repeatable across TISTR's technology verticals without a fixed cohort structure. This approach allows both parties to move at the pace of each technology's commercialization readiness, rather than calendar cycles.







"Thailand has world-class research assets sitting underutilised within its public institutions. Propella's mandate is to change that - by connecting proven science with the institutional capital, market networks, and operational discipline needed to scale globally. This MOU with TISTR is a cornerstone of that mission."

- Thitiphat Thaveesin, Founder & Managing Partner, Propella Group



Propella brings a co-investor and syndicate network spanning Tier-1 global venture capital firms, sovereign wealth funds, and leading accelerator platforms - complemented by research advisory relationships with internationally ranked universities across Asia, the US, and Europe. Ventures entering the Propella pipeline through this partnership gain structured access to this institutional ecosystem from day one.



The collaboration is designed to generate measurable outcomes for both founders and investors. Founders access hands-on operational support, cross-border market entry expertise, and a warm path to institutional capital. Investors gain curated, de-risked deal flow anchored in government-backed IP with independently verified technical merit.





"TISTR has long sought a credible private-sector partner capable of translating our research pipeline into commercial value. Propella's structured approach and cross-border network make them the right partner to bring our technologies to global markets."

- Representative, Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR)



ABOUT PROPELLA GROUP

ABOUT TISTR

The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. TISTR conducts applied R&D and technology transfer across agriculture, food, environment, and industrial sectors, supporting Thailand's science-led economic development.

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Propella is a cross-border scale-up studio operating in Thailand and Singapore. It sources, screens, and actively scales high-potential ventures in deep tech, biotech, cleantech, and agritech using its proprietary 9P Framework - deploying capital, operational expertise, and institutional networks to drive high-velocity growth.