Zyter Launches Praxis, An AI Engine For Executing End-To-End Enterprise Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Praxis executes complete, AI-powered workflows end-to-end, turning enterprise operations into a self-improving intelligence engine.

Vienna, Virginia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, trusted by 45+ of the nation's largest health plans to manage more than 44 million covered lives, today announced Zyter Praxis TM– an AI-powered workflow and outcomes engine that executes complete enterprise operations end-to-end, moving AI from models and point solutions into the work itself.

Zyter's AI Execution Platform is now supported through the combination of:

– transforms enterprise processes into intelligent, reusable workflow modules that execute end-to-end. Each module combines AI agents, rules, data, and human-in-the-loop coordination into complete units of work that continuously learn and improve with every interaction.– governs how workflows run in production, providing real-time orchestration, observability, policy enforcement, and continuous learning across agents, systems, and human actions.– the underlying enterprise platforms that serve as the source of truth for data and transactions, including TruCareTM and integrations with EHR, CRM, RCM, and other core systems.

Zyter's enterprise platform is designed not just to generate intelligence, but to execute complex operations end-to-end. Workflows are rapidly developed and scaled across existing enterprise environments, delivering productivity gains of more than 80% across end-to-end operations. Every interaction, exception, and outcome feeds back into the platform, creating a proprietary training surface grounded in real-world operations that compounds in intelligence with every execution.

“Every organization is trying to harness AI, but the real unlock isn't more models – it's execution,” said Sundar Subramanian, CEO of Zyter.“Modeling the enterprise or automating fragments isn't enough. Praxis embeds intelligence into the flow of work, so organizations can run intelligently, continuously, and at scale.”

Through a continuous process Zyter calls PraxificationTM, intelligent workflows are redesigned and embedded across the enterprise – ensuring transformation is not a one-time implementation, but an ongoing, self-improving capability that scales with the business.

Zyter's AI Execution Platform fundamentally changes the structure of how work is executed across the enterprise and fills gaps where most enterprises fail. Today, most organizations are caught between approaches that either over-index on modeling the business - creating static representations of processes, data, and decisions upfront - or focus on automating individual tasks. In practice, workflows evolve, exceptions dominate, and isolated automation fails to scale. Agent-based point solutions promise speed but operate in isolation, automating individual steps without building the compounding intelligence needed to drive real outcomes. Both approaches fail for the same reason: they don't operate at the level where value is created.

“At 44 million covered lives, Praxis is already executing at scale. Policy-governed, auditable, and built for the regulatory complexity of healthcare,” continued Subramanian.“The next generation of enterprise AI will not be measured by model performance or agent count. It will be measured by what gets executed end-to-end, under policy, at scale. That is what we built Praxis to do.”

For more information, please visit Zyter's website.

About Zyter

Zyter enables organizations to execute complex workflows intelligently and at scale, turning AI into measurable business outcomes. Its three-layer architecture integrates Praxis, an AI-powered workflow and outcomes engine that executes end-to-end enterprise processes; Symphony, an AI orchestration control plane that governs execution across agents, systems, and human actions; and a Digital Transactional Core that connects to existing enterprise systems. Together, these layers enable coordinated, policy-aware workflow execution with embedded intelligence, governance, and accountability. Zyter supports 44+ million covered lives across dozens of health plans and providers, unifying utilization management, care management, and related clinical operations on a single digital core.

CONTACT: Paige Romine | PAN Communications... Keilani Finley | Zyter...