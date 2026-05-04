Recludix Pharma Announces Upcoming Oral Presentations On Preclinical Data For Oral STAT6 Inhibitor REX-8756 And Topical STAT 1/3 Inhibitors At The Society For Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting
|Title:
|REX-8756 is an oral first-in-class orthosteric STAT6 inhibitor that demonstrates efficacious potential and safety differentiation in a TH2-mediated dermatitis model
|Session Title:
|Concurrent Minisymposium 12: Translational Studies: Preclinical
|Date:
|Friday, May 15, 2026
|Time:
|8:45 – 8:55 a.m. CT
|Title:
|First-in-class potent and selective dual STAT1/3 inhibitors optimized for topical treatment of dermatologic inflammatory diseases
|Session Title:
|Concurrent Minisymposium 12: Translational Studies: Preclinical
|Date:
|Friday, May 15, 2026
|Time:
|9:15 – 9:25 a.m. CT
About Recludix
Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company's management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.
Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company's website at .
Recludix Contacts
Matt Caldemeyer
Chief Business Officer
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Alexandra Santos
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Aljanae Reynolds
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