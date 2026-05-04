LENZ Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights On May 11, 2026 And Attend Upcoming Investor Conference
To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and enter code 1358554. The live webcast can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the event.
In addition, company management will host one-on-one meetings at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on May 13–14, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit and .
Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
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