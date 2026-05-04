High Fuel Prices Steer Summer Driving Plans As Cross-Border Travel Takes A Back Seat: Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Many Canadians overlook proper tire inflation and maintenance as a simple way to save fuel, reduce costs, and extend tire life

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two thirds of Canadian drivers (66 per cent) say high gas prices will prompt them to cancel or limit road trips this summer. The majority still plan to take at least one day trip or overnight trip (81 per cent), and 70 per cent believe high gas prices represent the“new normal,” according to a new Probe Research survey for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC; tracanada ).

Cross-border travel takes a back seat

Shifting travel preferences will keep more Canadians closer to home this summer. Over two thirds (68 per cent) are not planning a road trip to the U.S. in 2026. Over half (51 per cent) cancelled cross-border trips last year, with only one in ten (10 per cent) heading stateside this year.

Tire care gaps persist: benefits understood but follow-through remains inconsistent

The survey also shows a clear gap between what Canadian drivers recognize as best practice, and their actions when it comes to tire maintenance. Most drivers understand that proper tire inflation and routine tire care enhance fuel efficiency, extend tire lifespan, prevent blowouts, save money by avoiding unnecessary repairs and replacements, and improve vehicle handling for better control. However, they often overlook regular tire pressure checks and tire maintenance practices.

Key findings



93 per cent agree proper tire inflation is essential to vehicle safety

85 per cent understand that correct tire pressure saves fuel

82 per cent of drivers say proper tire inflation and maintenance are more important than ever 71 per cent recognize correctly inflated tires lower vehicle emissions and protect the environment



Despite this strong awareness and intention to maintain their tires, the survey reveals a significant gap between understanding the benefits of proper tire inflation, paying attention to tires, and knowing when and how to check and adjust tire pressure.



62 per cent have a digital display with real-time tire pressure information, and 35 per cent check their tire pressure regularly

31 per cent do not have a digital display with real-time tire pressure information, and only 16 per cent check their tire inflation pressures monthly as recommended by tire makers

66 per cent are unaware inflation pressures should be measured when tires are cold

29 per cent incorrectly refer to the air pressure stamped on the tire's sidewall when identifying the correct pressure for their tires. (The imprinted sidewall pressure is the maximum pressure a tire can contain under maximum load, not the recommended inflation level. Prolonged driving at this inflation pressure may result in uneven tread wear and reduced traction.) 11 per cent either rely on visual inspections or do not know how to determine if their tires are properly inflated (A tire can be underinflated by 20 per cent or more and look normal.)



“With gas prices continuing to impact travel plans, many Canadians are looking for practical ways to save at the pump,” says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada.“Proper tire inflation is one of the simplest ways to improve fuel economy and vehicle safety. Regular tire pressure checks, reducing idling, maintaining a steady speed, accelerating gently and coasting to decelerate all contribute to better fuel economy and meaningful savings at the pump.

“The good news is that the majority of vehicles on the roads today provide drivers with real-time tire pressure information, and those drivers maintain their tire pressure more consistently. Drivers without this technology tend to be less consistent in checking tire pressure, which leads to reduced fuel economy, shorter tire life, and ultimately higher operating costs. As tire pressure monitoring systems become universal, drivers will be better equipped to maintain proper tire pressure and improve fuel efficiency, safety and tire life.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fuel savings annually

According to Statistics Canada, in 2024 Canadians purchased 43.8 billion litres of gasoline. At the average improvement level of 0.6 per cent, proper tire inflation would save 262.8 million litres of fuel, or about $444 million, and prevent more than 600,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. (Studies by the U.S. Department of Energy show motorists can improve their gas mileage by an average of 0.6 per cent with proper tire inflation. Calculations based on $1.69 per litre fuel cost in April 2026, and Natural Resources Canada's estimate that one litre of gasoline produces 2.3 kilograms of CO2. These figures are provided for illustrative purposes and intended to demonstrate the scale of potential impact.)

Four easy steps to measure tire pressure correctly:

Step One

Find the recommended inflation pressure for your tires on the vehicle placard, commonly located on the driver's door jamb. If you can't find it, check the owner's manual for its location.

Step Two

Measure pressure when the tires are cold. If you have been driving more than two kilometers, wait three hours before measuring.

Step Three

Use a tire gauge when measuring pressure. Remove the cap from the valve stem, press the tire gauge onto the valve and take the pressure reading.

Step Four

Add air until the recommended air pressure is achieved. If you overfill the tire, release air by pushing on the metal stem in the centre of the valve, then re-check the pressure.

More tire-care tips are available at

Beyond tire pressure: fuel-efficient tires

In addition to proper inflation, tire manufacturers continue to work on designing more fuel-efficient tires. These tires are designed with specialized tread patterns, advanced rubber technologies, lighter materials, and improved aerodynamics. The result is improved fuel economy in the range of two to four per cent, so the average motorist can expect to save hundreds of dollars over the lifetime of the tires. To learn more about how to save gas by rolling on Low Rolling Resistance tires visit Fuel-Efficient Tires page.

Survey methodology

An online survey of 1,000 Canadian drivers was completed between April 6 and 14, 2026, using a national online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada ) is the national trade association representing tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry. TRAC helps shape public policy that supports tire and rubber industry innovation, performance, safety, and sustainability including end-of-life tire management.

Learn more about how drivers can maximize the safety, performance, and longevity of their tires by visiting TRAC's YouTube channel: @BeTireSmartRAC.

Media Contact

Michelle Magee

Senior Consultant, Xposure PR

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