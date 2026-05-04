Kaltura Open-Sources Suite Of AI Agent Skills, Enabling Any AI Agent To Build Intelligent Rich-Media Digital Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Production-validated skills teach AI coding agents to instantly build secure, compliant rich media applications - from avatar-guided portals to intelligent webinars - on Kaltura's agentic digital experience platform

New York, New York, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the open-source release of a suite of AI agent skills - structured, production-tested knowledge modules that enable AI coding agents such as Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Google Gravity, GitHub Copilot, and Cursor to build complete applications on the Kaltura platform.

Each skill covers a specific Kaltura capability - from AI-powered avatar conversations to video upload and transcoding - and is continuously validated by automated tests running against Kaltura's production APIs, ensuring skills remain always up to date. With these skills loaded, an AI coding agent becomes an instant Kaltura expert, able to build, configure, and deploy intelligent digital experiences while following security best practices, compliance requirements, and production-grade implementation patterns. A developer working alongside an AI agent can go from concept to working application in minutes, not weeks.



Skills Designed for AI Agents, Not Just Humans

AI coding agents are transforming how software is built, but agents are only as capable as the knowledge they can access. Most platform documentation was written for humans browsing web portals - not for AI agents that read, reason, and execute. Each Kaltura skill is a self-contained, machine-readable knowledge module that teaches an AI agent how to accomplish a specific task correctly, including tested curl examples, parameter tables, error handling patterns, security requirements, and integration best practices. When an AI coding agent loads a Kaltura skill, it doesn't just know which endpoints to call - it knows how to build a secure, production-quality integration.

Kaltura's API-first architecture - over 100 REST services built from the platform's inception - is what makes this possible. Every Kaltura capability was designed as a programmable API from day one, allowing each capability to be expressed as a skill an AI agent can learn and execute.



What AI Agents Can Build

With Kaltura's skills loaded, AI coding agents can build a range of intelligent digital experiences, including:

Avatar-Guided Websites , Portals and Content Hubs - Embed photorealistic AI avatars into any website or application using the Conversational Avatar SDK. Avatars conduct real-time conversations - greeting visitors, answering questions, and guiding workflows - in 30+ languages with sub-second latency via WebRTC.

Intelligent Webinars and Virtual Events - Kaltura's Events Platform APIs and dedicated MCP server enable AI coding agents to create, configure, and manage virtual events through natural-language commands. Describe a multi-session conference - complete with keynotes, breakout rooms, and networking sessions - and have it configured automatically.

Interactive Learning Environments - Combine avatar-powered instruction, interactive video quizzes with branching paths, AI-generated captions and translations in 80+ languages, and conversational AI tutors. Every element is available as an embeddable widget or programmable API.

Automated Content Production Pipelines - Generate avatar-narrated videos from scripts, caption and translate them into 80+ languages via Kaltura's REACH enrichment marketplace, and distribute across channels - orchestrated end-to-end by AI coding agents.



Four Standards for AI Agent Discovery

Kaltura has adopted four complementary standards that enable AI coding agents to find, understand, and use the platform autonomously:

Model Context Protocol (MCP) - Kaltura's Events Platform MCP server lets agents search events, create sessions, and manage speakers through natural-language commands in any MCP-compatible tool.

Agent Skills Standard - A structured skill definition that AI coding agents auto-discover when working in the repository, providing a complete capability map of every API service and experience component.

L lms - A machine-readable documentation index following the standard, enabling any LLM to locate and retrieve relevant skills.

Context7 MCP Integration - Developers type "use context7" in any MCP-enabled tool to get Kaltura API skills injected directly into their agent's context window.

All skills use language-agnostic curl examples with shell variables, enabling AI agents to adapt implementations to any of Kaltura's client SDKs - including Python, JavaScript, PHP, Java,.NET, Ruby, Swift, and Kotlin.



11 Embeddable Experience Components

At the heart of the developer experience is Kaltura's Unisphere micro-frontend framework. Unisphere provides over 10 embeddable widgets that load directly from Kaltura's CDN via standard ES modules - no package installations, no build configurations, no framework lock-in:

Conversational A gents - Real-time photorealistic AI avatar interactions

Avatar Video Studio - Script-to-video avatar content creation

Content Lab - AI-powered content repurposing - summaries, chapters, clips, quizzes

Media Manager - Content library browsing and management

Express Recorder - Browser-based WebRTC video, audio, and screen recording

Captions Editor - Interactive caption editing with video and waveform sync

Chat & Collaboration - Real-time Q&A, polls, and audience engagement

Embeddable Analytics - Engagement dashboards and reporting

Agentic Workflows - AI workflow management and automation

Notifications - Real-time alerts and updates

Each widget can be embedded in any web page, CMS, or application with a few lines of code, enabling partners and ISVs to compose complete Kaltura-powered experiences that match their own design systems.

"AI agents are rapidly becoming the primary way developers and business users interact with platforms - and most platforms aren't ready for that shift. Kaltura's API-first architecture, built from day one around programmable services, is perfectly suited for today's agentic world. Each skill gets your AI agent from zero to a working, secure, best-practice digital experience in minutes,” said Zohar Babin, Chief Strategy Officer at Kaltura. “By open-sourcing these skills, we're inviting the entire developer community to build on our platform - avatar-guided portals, intelligent content hubs, AI-powered learning environments - and making every AI agent an instant Kaltura expert."



Availability

The expanded developer ecosystem is available immediately:



AI Agent Skills:

Documentation Site:

Kaltura Events MCP Server: Developer Portal:



About Kaltura

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR) powers rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit: .

CONTACT: Nohar Zmora SVP, Head of Marketing...