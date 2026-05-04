Tessell Appoints Matt Mcdonough And Jeffrey Carter To Executive Team To Accelerate Enterprise Database Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) McDonough (Ex-Couchbase, scaled to $275M ARR) joins as President, GTM; Carter (Former AWS VP, RDS & Database & Migration Services) joins as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell, the enterprise Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) platform that gives organizations unified control across any database engine and any cloud, today announced two senior leadership appointments: Matt McDonough as President, Go-to-Market and Jeff Carter as Chief Strategy Officer.

Modernizing legacy databases is time sensitive and business critical for enterprises and governmental organizations. Driven by AI transformation mandates, data center consolidation, cloud cost management, database licensing changes, and compliance, these initiatives have become urgent and critical investments. Tessell has emerged as the DBaaS platform for this transition. Enterprises and governmental organizations, including CSX, Moody's, Forbes, and Citizens Bank trust Tessell to keep their most mission critical data running, reporting 25 to 50 percent reductions in total database cost of ownership, up to 10x faster database provisioning, and up to 99.99% application availability.

"The market has reached an inflection point," said Bala Kuchibhotla, CEO of Tessell. "Enterprises know they need to modernize their database estates to take advantage of the cost and flexibility delivered by the cloud and the business transformation from AI. The question is how to execute with speed without breaking what is already working. Matt knows how to build the GTM motion that takes a platform to enterprise scale. Jeff knows database infrastructure from the inside out - he has seen it at a scale very few people have witnessed. Together they give Tessell exactly what this moment requires."









Matt McDonough - President, Go-to-Market

Jeff Carter - Chief Strategy Officer

About Tessell

Tessell is the enterprise DBaaS platform that gives organizations unified control across any database engine and any cloud. Tessell's control plane, phased migration methodology, and built-in governance help enterprises migrate, manage, and modernize without disrupting what is already working. Fortune 500 companies, global banks, and government agencies - including CSX, Moody's, Citizens Bank and Forbes - trust Tessell to keep their most critical data running, reporting 25 to 50 percent reductions in total database cost of ownership. Tessell is recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management and a Peer Insights Strong Performer in Cloud Database Management Systems (2025 and 2026).

For more information about Tessell and its DBaaS solutions, visit .

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

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